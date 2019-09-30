You've likely heard that drinking red wine is good for you-- and to some extent it is, but is it really 'healthier' than beer? Researchers have figured out that red wine contains resveratrol, an antioxidant, which could be the key to its health benefits. So people generally seem to think red wine is healthy and every other alcoholic drink is not. But, a recent study found that drinking moderate amounts of beer (usually considered one per day for women and two for men) offers the same heart-health benefits as drinking a moderate amount of red wine. A researcher from Greece has been studying the long-term effects of wine and beer on health, and says he's found wine and beer are more or less equal when it comes to lowering a person's heart disease risk. Other studies suggest some types of beer might even be healthier than red wine. Still, the idea that any alcoholic beverage is "healthy" is controversial.

(Time)

Is Wine Really Healthier Than Beer? https://t.co/HG956l2lca — Kelly Cabana (@KeyCabana) September 27, 2019