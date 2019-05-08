The Who: Watch Last Night's Tour Opener In Grand Rapids

The Who kicked off its 2019 "Moving On!" tour last night (May 7th) in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. The show, which is the first full-scale official show Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey have performed as the Who with an orchestra, was split into three parts -- with an opening set including a substantial portion of Tommy, along with such classics as "Who Are You," "Eminence Front," "Join Together," as well as the Who's live debut of their 1975 fan favorite, "Imagine A Man" from the band's The Who By Numbers album.

A band-only set followed, highlighted by an acoustic reading of "Won't Get Fooled Again" and a return of the 2006 Endless Wire standout and acoustic show-closer, "Tea & Theatre."

The third portion of the show, welcomed back the orchestra and tackled key tracks from 1973's Quadrophenia, before the band closed the concert with "Baba O'Riley" -- a number that has only recently been pushed to the encores and now, for the first time, is serving as the band's finale.

The Who's opening night setlist on May 7th, 2019 at Grand Rapids, Michigan's Van Andel Arena:

Orchestra:

"Overture"

"It's A Boy"

"1921"

"Amazing Journey"

"Sparks"

"The Acid Queen"

""Pinball Wizard"

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

"Who Are You"

"Imagine A Man" - Live debut by The Who

"Eminence Front"

"Join Together"

Band only:

"The Kids Are Alright"

"Won't Get Fooled Again" - acoustic

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Tea & Theatre"

Orchestra:

"I'm One"

"The Punk And The Godfather"

"5:15"

"Drowned"

"The Rock"

"Love, Reign O'er Me"

"Baba O'Riley"

TL; DR

The Who opened their first tour since 2017 in Grand Rapids, Michigan last night.

For the current "Moving On!" tour, the Who will be joined by an orchestra at every stop.

Last night, The Who performed "Imagine A Man" from 1975's The Who By Numbers for the first time in their career.

The Who tour dates (subject to change):

May 9 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center (with Arkells)

May 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live (with Peter Wolf)

May 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (with Leslie Mendelson)

May 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real)

May 18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (with Reignwolf)

May 21 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Reignwolf)

May 23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis (with The HillBenders)

May 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park (with Peter Wolf)

May 28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (with Arkells)

May 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena (with Reignwolf)

June 1 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena (with MOON VS SUN - Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk)

July 6 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

September 6 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September 8 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

September 10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

September 13 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

September 15 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

September 20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

September 22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

September 27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

September 29 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

October 11, 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

October 19 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners

October 21 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

October 23 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place