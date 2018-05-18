Wedding Songs: Which Are Most Popular?

Weddings are a big topic this weekend with the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Spotify has just released its list of the Top Wedding Songs and Top First Dance Songs. The online streaming giant crunched the numbers based on how many playlists have the words “wedding” or “first dance” in the title.

The Top 10 Wedding Songs:

“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

“Marry You” by Bruno Mars

“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston

“All of Me” by John Legend

“Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars

“My Girl” by The Temptations

“A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

“Marry Me” by Train

“You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall and John Oates

When we told John Oates one of their songs made the list, he replied, "Weddings are a celebration of love and happiness... Our song is a feel-good expression of the same thing with a great groove."

The Top 10 First Dances:

“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

“At Last” by Etta James

“All of Me” by John Legend

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley

“A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

“You Are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne

"I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz

“How Long Will I Love You” by Ellie Goulding

“Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé

Not to be ignored, Brides magazine compiled its list of Top Wedding Songs, compiled from the pop charts of the '70s, '80s and '90s.

1999: "Amazed" by Lonestar

1998: "Don't Want to Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith

1997: "I'll Be" by Edwin McCain

1996: "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion

1995: "Kiss From a Rose" by Seal

1994: "Endless Love" by Luther Vandross featuring Mariah Carey

1993: "Have I Told You Lately" by Rod Stewart

1992: "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston

1991: "Save the Best for Last" by Vanessa Williams

1990: "More Than Words" by Extreme

1989: "Have I Told You Lately" by Van Morrison

1988: "Giving You the Best I Got" by Anita Baker

1987: "(I've Had) the Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

1986: "In Your Eyes" by Peter Gabriel

1985: "Greatest Love of All" by Whitney Houston

1984: "I Want to Know What Love Is" by Foreigner

1983: "Stuck on You" by Lionel Richie

1982: "Up Where We Belong" by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

1981: "Endless Love" by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

1980: “The Biggest Part of Me” by Ambrosia

1979: "Reunited" by Peaches & Herb

1978: "Three Times a Lady" by The Commodores

1977: "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

1976: "Always and Forever" by Heatwave

1975: "This Will Be" by Natalie Cole

1974: "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker

1973: "Just You 'n' Me" by Chicago

1972: "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" by Stevie Wonder

1971: "Color My World" by Chicago

1970: "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" by Stevie Wonder

Now it's your turn.

What songs would you add to the list?

What have you heard played at weddings you've attended lately?

Do you remember the song at your wedding?

How about the first dances?

Here are a few suggestions:

"Three Times a Lady" by The Commodores

"My Love" by Paul McCartney

"Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley

"Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Diana Ross

"We've Only Just Begun" by The Carpenters

"You're My Best Friend" by Queen

"Everything I Do" - by Bryan Adams

"Best of My Love" - by the Eagles