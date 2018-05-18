Wedding Songs: Which Are Most Popular?
Weddings are a big topic this weekend with the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.
Spotify has just released its list of the Top Wedding Songs and Top First Dance Songs. The online streaming giant crunched the numbers based on how many playlists have the words “wedding” or “first dance” in the title.
The Top 10 Wedding Songs:
“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran
“Marry You” by Bruno Mars
“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston
“All of Me” by John Legend
“Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars
“My Girl” by The Temptations
“A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri
“Marry Me” by Train
“You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall and John Oates
When we told John Oates one of their songs made the list, he replied, "Weddings are a celebration of love and happiness... Our song is a feel-good expression of the same thing with a great groove."
The Top 10 First Dances:
“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran
“At Last” by Etta James
“All of Me” by John Legend
“Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley
“A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri
“You Are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne
"I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz
“How Long Will I Love You” by Ellie Goulding
“Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé
Not to be ignored, Brides magazine compiled its list of Top Wedding Songs, compiled from the pop charts of the '70s, '80s and '90s.
1999: "Amazed" by Lonestar
1998: "Don't Want to Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith
1997: "I'll Be" by Edwin McCain
1996: "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion
1995: "Kiss From a Rose" by Seal
1994: "Endless Love" by Luther Vandross featuring Mariah Carey
1993: "Have I Told You Lately" by Rod Stewart
1992: "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston
1991: "Save the Best for Last" by Vanessa Williams
1990: "More Than Words" by Extreme
1989: "Have I Told You Lately" by Van Morrison
1988: "Giving You the Best I Got" by Anita Baker
1987: "(I've Had) the Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
1986: "In Your Eyes" by Peter Gabriel
1985: "Greatest Love of All" by Whitney Houston
1984: "I Want to Know What Love Is" by Foreigner
1983: "Stuck on You" by Lionel Richie
1982: "Up Where We Belong" by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes
1981: "Endless Love" by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross
1980: “The Biggest Part of Me” by Ambrosia
1979: "Reunited" by Peaches & Herb
1978: "Three Times a Lady" by The Commodores
1977: "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton
1976: "Always and Forever" by Heatwave
1975: "This Will Be" by Natalie Cole
1974: "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker
1973: "Just You 'n' Me" by Chicago
1972: "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" by Stevie Wonder
1971: "Color My World" by Chicago
1970: "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" by Stevie Wonder
Now it's your turn.
What songs would you add to the list?
What have you heard played at weddings you've attended lately?
Do you remember the song at your wedding?
How about the first dances?
Here are a few suggestions:
"Three Times a Lady" by The Commodores
"My Love" by Paul McCartney
"Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley
"Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Diana Ross
"We've Only Just Begun" by The Carpenters
"You're My Best Friend" by Queen
"Everything I Do" - by Bryan Adams
"Best of My Love" - by the Eagles