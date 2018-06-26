Wait, What? Kinks Back Together

Ray Davies says The Kinks are back together.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Ray says he's been in the studio working on a new album with his brother Dave Davies and longtime drummer Mick Avory.

Ray says, "Dave and Mick never got along very well. But I've made that work in the studio and it's fired me up to make them play harder, and with fire, [as we try to] recapture those moments...

"I've got all these songs that I wrote for the band when we – not broke up – parted company, and I think it's kind of an appropriate time to do it."

He adds that the reunion "won't be well-organized like The Rolling Stones. You must praise the Rolling Stones for being great at publicity and a great band great at organizing their careers and Mick [Jagger] has done an incredible PR job and it’s kind of inspiring to see them doing it. But The Kinks will probably be playing the local bar."

The Kinks "parted company" in 1996 following the release of Phobia. Bass player Pete Quaife died in 2010.