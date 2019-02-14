Valentine's: The Day's Number One Songs Over The Years
Ever wondered how many love songs have been number-one on the most romantic day on the calendar?
From 1979 through 1993, five of the 15 chart-toppers -- "Do That to Me One More Time," "Baby, Come to Me," "Careless Whisper," "Seasons Change" and "I Will Always Love You"-- were love ballads.
Others, such as Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" and J. Geils' "Centerfold" touch on romance or sexual attraction.
Only one artist had the number-one single on Valentine's Day in multiple years -- Paula Abdul.
Here are your Valentine's Day number-ones over the years.
1979 - "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" - Rod Stewart
1980 - "Do That to Me One More Time" - Captain and Tennille
1981 - "Celebration" - Kool and the Gang
1982 - "Centerfold" - J. Geils Band
1983 - "Baby, Come to Me" - Patti Austin with James Ingram
1984 - "Karma Chameleon" - Culture Club
1985 - "Careless Whisper" - Wham!
1986 - "How Will I Know" - Whitney Houston
1987 - "Livin' on a Prayer" - Bon Jovi
1988 - "Seasons Change" - Expose
1989 - "Straight Up" - Paula Abdul
1990 - "Opposites Attract" - Paula Abdul with The Wild Pair
1991 - "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" - C&C Music Factory
1992 - "I'm Too Sexy" - Right Said Fred
1993 - "I Will Always Love You" - Whitney Houston