Valentine's: The Day's Number One Songs Over The Years

Ever wondered how many love songs have been number-one on the most romantic day on the calendar?

From 1979 through 1993, five of the 15 chart-toppers -- "Do That to Me One More Time," "Baby, Come to Me," "Careless Whisper," "Seasons Change" and "I Will Always Love You"-- were love ballads.

Others, such as Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" and J. Geils' "Centerfold" touch on romance or sexual attraction.

Only one artist had the number-one single on Valentine's Day in multiple years -- Paula Abdul.

Here are your Valentine's Day number-ones over the years.

1979 - "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" - Rod Stewart

1980 - "Do That to Me One More Time" - Captain and Tennille

1981 - "Celebration" - Kool and the Gang

1982 - "Centerfold" - J. Geils Band

1983 - "Baby, Come to Me" - Patti Austin with James Ingram

1984 - "Karma Chameleon" - Culture Club

1985 - "Careless Whisper" - Wham!

1986 - "How Will I Know" - Whitney Houston

1987 - "Livin' on a Prayer" - Bon Jovi

1988 - "Seasons Change" - Expose

1989 - "Straight Up" - Paula Abdul

1990 - "Opposites Attract" - Paula Abdul with The Wild Pair

1991 - "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" - C&C Music Factory

1992 - "I'm Too Sexy" - Right Said Fred

1993 - "I Will Always Love You" - Whitney Houston