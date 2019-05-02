"Uncle" Russ Gibb: I Was Fortunate To Be Counted As A Friend

Russ Gibb, the Detroit disc jockey who helped spread the rumor of Paul McCartney's death in 1969, died Tuesday. He was 87.

Russ was a Detroit icon! Not only was he a disc jockey here, he was also a longtime teacher at Dearborn High School. He taught and inspired generations of young people here in the Motor City. I was fortunate, recently, to join Russ backstage for the sound check the last time they played detroit at Joe Louis Arena in February of 2016. He was good friends with both Roger Daltrey & Pete Townshend. If fact, in the late '60's, he lived in Townshend's home in England for a summer. He was truly the first to expose the Who in Detroit. They are forever grateful! Russ pictured below with Roger Daltry at Joe Louis Arena in 2016.

Fellow DJ Dan Carlisle, who worked with Gibb at WKNR in Dearborn, Michigan, tells us, "Quite simply it had been an underground conspiracy story that finally surfaced from a caller on the Saturday Russ Gibb Show. Russ thought it would be interesting to treat it like it was plausible so I began talking about it on my show and then CREEM magazine did a story with pictures of us standing in a grave yard.

"When it got out of hand we produced a special and sold it to other radio stations, most of which never paid for the tape they received. After a while the hysteria cooled off and to make sure I never got blamed for my participation I always say that it was Russ Gibb, that's who you should sue not me."

We reached out to McCartney for a comment but have not heard back.

Gibb was also the owner of Detroit's legendary Grande Ballroom, which saw the likes of The Who, Cream, Led Zeppelin and many others grace its stage.