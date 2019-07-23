U.K. Pub With Longest Name Moves In Next To U.K. Pub With Shortest Name

Opposites attract-- even when they're businesses. The Old Thirteenth Cheshire Astley Volunteer Rifleman Corps Inn, also known as the pub with the longest name in the U.K., has moved to the same street at the Q Inn-- a bar that reportedly has the shortest name in the country. The long-named bar reportedly got its name in 1880, but it closed in 2016. It reopened in 2018 under new ownership, and next to the Q Inn. The owner of the Q isn't worried about being overshadowed, though, adding, "Lots of people who come in talk about us having the shortest name. It's amazing that Riflemman, which has the longest name, reopened so close by. It's a nice coincidence."

(Fox)

"Pub with the longest name in the UK moves next door to bar with shortest" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/8GVk1Mn09d pic.twitter.com/D46UgRLQD9 — Kelly Mansell (@KellyMansellLgn) July 22, 2019