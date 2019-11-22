U2: Brand New Music! Listen Here

U2 have released a new single to mark their first-ever show in India, coming up December 15th in Mumbi.

The track is called "Ahimsa," and they recorded it with composer A.R. Rahman. Ahimsa is the Sanskrit word for non-violence.

Bono says, "We come as students to the source of inspiration. That is Ahimsa…non-violence. India gave this to you, the greatest gift to the world. It is more powerful than nuclear energy, the armies, the navies, the British Empire. It is power itself. And it's never been more important."

"Ahimsa" is U2's first new song in two years and it'll be part of an EP out next month that features four of their tracks remixed by Indian artists.