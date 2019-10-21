Tom Petty: Big News....New Music? Listen Here

There appears to a be a Tom Petty-related music project in the works.

The late artist's Instagram account has posted a short video that begins with the caption, "For Real...For Tom," while simultaneously, someone says, "What is it? It's a song Tom Petty wrote," This is followed by the names Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison and Amos Lee -- along with brief video snippets of them in the studio -- and finally, the caption, "Stay tuned."

No further information is provided.