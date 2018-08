Another track has been released from the upcoming Tom Petty box set, An American Treasure.

"You and Me (Clubhouse Version)" is a 2007 remake of a song from The Last DJ, which came out in 2002.

A video was created using fan-submitted photos and footage of Petty and The Heartbreakers throughout the years along with new footage of Benmont Tench playing at the band's rehearsal space from earlier this month.. The clip is on YouTube now.