Tom Petty: Another "Treasure" Preview

Another teaser track from the upcoming Tom Petty box set, An American Treasure, is out.

The previously unreleased "Gainesville" was recorded during the Echo sessions in 1998 and is at all digital retailers and streaming sites. If you pre-order An American Treasure, you'll get a instant download of "Gainsville" and the other two tracks already out -- "You and Me (Clubhouse Version)” and “Keep a Little Soul."

An American Treasure is due out next Friday, September 28th.

