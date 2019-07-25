Toddler Takes Ride On Airport Luggage Carousel (Video)

Have you ever wondered where your checked luggage goes after it's placed on the conveyor belt at the airport? An Atlanta toddler can tell you after he went for a ride.

Edith Vega says she briefly took her eyes off her two-year-old son Lorenzo so she could print her boarding pass and that's when the curious boy climbed up on the belt and went for a ride with the luggage through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Lorenzo fell through a luggage chute and ended up in a baggage room where he was spotted by stunned TSA workers who stopped the belt and carried him off. Unfortunately he suffered a broken hand in the ordeal.