Tiger Woods: This Is Worth Watching Again!

Tiger Woods, wearing his trademark red shirt, won his first tournament in five years on Sunday by taking the Tour Championship. The victory comes after Tiger struggled through a myriad of personal and physical problems, including black surgery.

The 42-year-old Wood dominated at the East Lake Golf Club since the first day of the tournament, only wavering slightly on the back nine on Sunday.

With the win, Tiger maintained his flawless 23-0 record when going into the final round of a tournament leading by three strokes or more. (The New York Times)