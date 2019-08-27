Teaser: Joan Jett's New Sunday Night Football Theme

NBC has released a teaser clip of the new Sunday Night Football theme -- which is a revamped version of Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself For Loving You." The version for the 2019 season features Jett, her band the Blackhearts and country singer Carrie Underwood.

It was previously reported that Sunday Night Football's executive producer Fred Gaudelli tried several times to get Jett to record her own version but she refused. She finally gave in.

The full version of the new "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" will be heard on September 7th before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.