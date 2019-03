The Stray Cats will release a new album to go along with their 40th anniversary tour.

The retro rockers -- who will reunite this year for their first U.S. shows in a decade -- will release 40 on May 24th.

Brian Setzer, Slim Jim Phantom and Lee Rocker have posted their first preview single, the aptly-titled "Cat Fight (Over a Dog Like Me)," on YouTube.