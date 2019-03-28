Sting: His New Take On Old Songs Coming In May

Sting will release his next album on May 24th, and while the material is old, it's also new. My Songs features him reworking 15 of his songs from both his time with The Police and on his own.

Speaking to Billboard, he says, "I'm constantly tinkering and I'm always wanting to make the songs as contemporary as they can possibly be, because I think they are good songs. Sometimes songs are identified by the technology they were recorded with -- recording techniques, the sound of synthesizers or the drum sound. They all date a song, so we just want to re-contemporize the stuff."

The songs on My Songs that he has brought into the 21st century are:

"Brand New Day"

"Desert Rose"

"If You Love Somebody Set Them Free"

"Every Breath You Take"

"Demolition Man"

"Can't Stand Losing You"

"Fields of Gold"

"So Lonely"

"Shape of My Heart"

"Message in a Bottle"

"Fragile"

"Walking on the Moon"

"Englishman in New York"

"If I Ever Lose My Faith in You"

"Roxanne" (Live)

Deluxe Edition bonus tracks:

"Synchronicity II" (Live)

"Next To You" (Live)

"Spirits In The Material World" (Live)

"Fragile" (Live)

"I Can't Stop Thinking About You" (Live) (Japan Exclusive)

"Desert Rose" (Extended Version) (France Exclusive)