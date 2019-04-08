Stevie Nicks Sidelined With The Flu Resulting in Postponement Of All Remaining North American Shows Till Fall

It turns out that the sick member of Fleetwood Mac is Stevie Nicks, who has the flu.

As a result, they've pulled the plug on their remaining North American shows, including Jazz Fest next month in New Orleans -- which they added last week to take the place of The Rolling Stones following Mick Jagger's heart surgery.

The band released a statement that says, "While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery." Sports schedules and tour commitments abroad have them looking to reschedule shows in Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary in the fall.

Mick Fleetwood adds, "We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges. The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

Fleetwood Mac will start their European tour on June 6th in Berlin, Germany.