Steve Perry Will Not Be Returning To Journey Plus "No Erasin'" Video

Steve Perry is back -- but has no plans to rejoin Journey. Perry, who'll release Traces -- his first solo set in 24 years -- on October 5th, has been promoting the upcoming set and was asked the obvious question about returning to the band he parted ways with 20 years ago. Blabbermouth.com transcribed portions of a recent radio interview where Perry explained that Journey remains firmly in the past for him: "No. I think that we've gone on our separate ways and we’re doing great. Arnel (Pineda) is a great singer and he's been in the band for 10 years. But yeah, I don't think that's where I'm at right now. It took forever for me to find the passion for music again because I felt it was kind of damaged. I thought I would never feel that love again for music, so I had to walk. Now that I've found that again, I have so many other songs ready to be recorded."

When pressed as to whether the new album would see him finally hitting the road, Perry said, "We're talking about that. I mean, right now, we're trying to do all the radio and talk to people like yourself and talk about where I've been and emotionally what the songs are about and all that."