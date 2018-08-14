Steve Perry: We'll Get A "Trace" Of him In October
August 14, 2018
Amazon has a listing for a new album from Steve Perry.
Scheduled for release on October 5th, Traces is a 10-song collection of new material, his first album since 1994's For the Love of Strange Medicine.
Perry launched a few social media accounts this week with the message: "I know it's been a long time comin'."
Steve Perry's Traces:
"No Erasin'"
"We're Still Here"
"Most of All"
"No More Cryin'"
"In the Rain"
"Sun Shines Gray"
"You Belong to Me"
"Easy to Love"
"I Need You"
"We Fly"