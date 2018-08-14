Steve Perry: We'll Get A "Trace" Of him In October

Amazon has a listing for a new album from Steve Perry.

Scheduled for release on October 5th, Traces is a 10-song collection of new material, his first album since 1994's For the Love of Strange Medicine.

Perry launched a few social media accounts this week with the message: "I know it's been a long time comin'."

Steve Perry's Traces:

"No Erasin'"

"We're Still Here"

"Most of All"

"No More Cryin'"

"In the Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong to Me"

"Easy to Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"