Steve Perry: Has It Really Been 24 Years?

Today (Friday) is the day Steve Perry fans have waited 24 years for -- the release of his new album.

Titled Traces, it's his first since 1994's For the Love of Strange Medicine.

He started recording it in May 2015 following the death of his girlfriend, Dr. Kellie Nash.

"My precious Kellie gave me a life I never knew I had. I lost her December of 2012," says Perry. "I now deeply understand the meaning of: 'It's better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.'"

Perry adds that his fans "respectfully listen to [the songs], and whatever they make you feel, I thank you for listening."