Steve Perry Explains Absence And New Album

Steve Perry has taken to social media to talk about Traces, his first new album since 1994's For the Love of Strange Medicine.

Years ago, I disappeared. There were many reasons, but mainly...my love for music had suddenly left me. I knew that simply stopping, was what I had to do, if music was ever to return to my heart. Then and only then I would figure out what to do. If not...so be it. For I had already lived the dream of dreams.

Many years passed. One day, I began sketching some musical ideas with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. One song led to many. My love for music had returned. Then another beautiful thing happened. I found love.

My precious Kellie gave me a life I never knew I had. I lost her December of 2012. I now deeply understand the meaning of: "It's better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all."

May of 2015, I began recording.

These songs are special to me. I respectfully ask that you please listen to them, and whatever they make you feel, I thank you for listening.

Perry has also released a video for the first single, "No Erasin'," whose opening line is, "I know it's been a long time comin' since I saw your face..."