Steve Miller: Sports Psychic?

Does Steve Miller have a crystal ball along with a collection of Les Paul guitars?

A column on Yahoo Entertainment suggests that Miller's classic song "Rock'n Me" made a series of football predictions that all came true.

Of course, it takes a little imagination to verify what the lyrics appear to say. But then again, there are several interesting coincidences:

"I went from Phoenix, Arizona / All the way to Tacoma / Philadelphia, Atlanta, L.A. / Northern California, where the girls are warm / So I could be with my sweet baby, yeah."

The Patriots lost to the Giants in Super Bowl 42 -- which was played in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona.

The Pats went “all the way” seven years later to get by the Seahawks, who play 35 minutes from Tacoma -- S-B 49.

Tom Brady and his bunch beat the Atlanta Falcons two years after that in Super Bowl 51.

Philadelphia? Yep, the Patriots played, but lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl 52 and then defeated the L.A. Rams earlier this year in Super Bowl 53.

Video of Rock N Me-Steve Miller-Lyrics

