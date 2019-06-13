Steve Miller: New Rarities Box Set This Fall

Steve Miller reaches deep into his personal archives for an upcoming box set.

Due October 11th, Welcome to the Vault is highlighted by 38 unreleased rarities and five never-before-heard Steve Miller Band songs from the '60s and '70s.

The three-CD, one-DVD set packs 52 audio tracks, 21 of them live performances, including clips from the iconic Monterey Pop Festival and TV's In Concert and Austin City Limits. There's also a 1990 performance with Miller's inspiration and godfather, Les Paul, at Fat Tuesday's in New York.

The icing on the cake is a 100-page hardbound book of photos, memorabilia and artifacts from Miller’s personal collection, as well as a 9000-word essay by rock journalist David Fricke.