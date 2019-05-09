Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Features 3 Different Covers This Year

Guys have been waiting a few extra months this year, but they're finally here -- the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

There will be three separate covers, featuring Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek and soccer star Alex Morgan. It's something of a coup for Kostek, who's never even appeared in a Swimsuit Issue before.

Other models in the issue include Danielle Herrington, Hailey Clauson, Barbara Palvin, Samantha Hoopes, Jasmine Sanders and Winnie Harlow. Athletes appearing include skier Lindsay Vonn, UFC star Paige VanZant and other members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.