Sorry Vegans, No Candy Corn For You

If you follow a vegan diet you might want to avoid chowing down on candy corn this fall. Cooking Light reports the sweet and colorful treat closely associated with Halloween is mostly made from sugar and corn syrup. However, the most ubiquitous brand of candy corn, Brach's, contains gelatin. The ingredient gives the treat its infamous texture, but gelatin is made from animal tendons, ligaments, and bones. Even if other candy corn brands don't use gelatin, they often do use confectioner's glaze or shellac, which are both made using insect excretions. Candy corn also often contains honey. It doesn't appear that any brands are making vegan versions of the candy.

