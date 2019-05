Sheryl Crow has released another one of the collaborations from what she claims will be her last studio album, Threads.

"Live Wire" features Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples. There's also some rehearsal footage of the three performing the song on YouTube.

Threads, which is due out this summer, features collaborations with Don Henley, Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton.