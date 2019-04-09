Sharon Osbourne On Extent Of Ozzy's Injuries

Sharon Osbourne has revealed the extent of the injuries that her husband Ozzy Osbourne suffered last week, forcing him to postpone all his 2019 tour plans just as he was recovering from a bout of pneumonia that already led to one canceled trek.

Sharon said on Monday's (April 8th) edition of CBS daytime show The Talk, "He, at the beginning of the year, had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia. And then when he had the flu, he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home. He fell. And he fell in the middle of the night. And years ago, previously, he had a motorbike accident, where he was in a coma for days. And what he'd done was he reinjured his back and neck and shoulders. And all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged."

Fighting back tears, Sharon said that her husband was doing "great," but added, "He just feels terrible. He says it's the only thing he's ever done right in his life, his performing, and he just feels terrible."

The Black Sabbath singer was comatose for eight days in December 2003 when he accidentally crashed an ATV on the grounds of his English estate. He broke his collarbone, several ribs and a neck vertebra in the incident. He wrote in his memoir, I Am Ozzy, that his ribcage was "still full of screws and bolts and metal rods."

Most of the 2019 shows on Ozzy's last full world tour will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020. Fans are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled.