Santana: Billboard's Top Song Of The '90's

Santana's "Smooth" (featuring Rob Thomas), is number-one on Billboard's newly compiled Top Songs of the '90s chart.

Curated as the basis of a satellite radio special, the list combines rock, pop, county, R&B and hip-hop singles.

Two of the Top 10 have movie roots. LeAnn Rimes's "How Do I Live," a cover of the Trisha Yearwood soundtrack song from ConAir, ranks number-two. Bryan Adams's "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is at number-six.

Boyz II Men are the only artist to appear twice in the Top 10: "I'll Make Love to You" stands seventh, and"One Sweet Day," their collaboration withMariah Carey, is number-nine.

Here's the entire Top 10:

Santana ft. Rob Thomas - "Smooth "

LeAnn Rimes - "How Do I Live"

Los Del Rio - "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)"

Toni Braxton - "Un-Break My Heart"

Jewel - "You Were Meant for Me"

Bryan Adams - "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You"

Boyz II Men - "I'll Make Love to You"

Next - "Too Close"

Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men - "One Sweet Day"

Savage Garden - "Truly Madly Deeply"