Sammy Hagar & The Circle: New Music First Listen

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have just released the video for "Trust Fund Baby" from the band's first studio album, Space Between. The clip was directed by ZZ Satriani, son of Hagar's Chickenfoot bandmate Joe Satriani, and is the first released from Space Between, which is set to drop on April 19th. Hagar spoke about the track to Blabbermouth, explaining, the song is about "what happens when kids are given too much money too early in life, and it becomes an affliction. All the money in the world isn't a guarantee for a good life. I'm a believer in working hard and finding purposeful work -- but that comes in a later chapter." (Blabbermouth)

Video of Sammy Hagar &amp; The Circle - &quot;Trust Fund Baby&quot; (Music Video)