Sammy Hagar & The Circle Heading Back To The Motor City

Sammy Hagar's supergroup, the Circle, has just rolled out a 23-date spring tour, including DTE Energy Music Theater May 22nd, in support of its first album of all original material, titled Space Between, set for release on May 10th. The band, which also features Van Halen's Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson, kicks off the dates on April 19th at Reno, Nevada's Grand Theatre and closes things out on June 7th at Tinley Park, Illinois at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Supporting the band at various stops on the tour are Vince Neil and Night Ranger, respectively.

The Circle plays songs from all eras of its member' catalogues, including tracks from Van Halen, Led Zeppelin -- and now cuts from the band's new album.

Hagar said of the new collection: "The 10 songs on the Space Between are not just a bunch of new songs grouped together on an album. They were sewn together conceptually for a complete mental, emotional and physical experience (kind of a Three Lock Box). Once I had the overall vision, the lyrics and music began to just flow through me."

JUST ANNOUNCED: Sammy Hagar & The Circle tour dates (subject to change):

April 19 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

April 20 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

April 22 - Fresno, CA - Warnors Theatre

April 23 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theatre

April 26 - Laughlin, NV - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheatre

April 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Route 66 Casino

April 20 - Austin, TX ACL - Live at the Moody Theater

May 1 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center

May 3 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino

May 4 - Tulsa, OK - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino

May 17 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheatre

May 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Vince Neil)

May 20 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at the Heights (with Vince Neil)

May 22 - Clarkston, MI DTE - Energy Music Theatre (with Night Ranger)

May 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn (with Night Ranger)

May 25 - Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Parx Casino (with Night Ranger)

May 26 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Night Ranger)

May 28 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion (with Night Ranger)

May 20 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino (with Night Ranger)

May 31 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap (with Night Ranger)

June 4 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark (with Night Ranger)

June 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Highmark Stadium (with Night Ranger)

June 7 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Vince Neil)