Roseanne: Still Paid For 2nd Season

The stars of the cancelled Roseanne show will still get a paycheck for the second season.

Just last month, the principal actors -- Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman -- renegotiated their contracts for $350,000 per episode. Next season was scheduled to be 13 shows. That mean ABC is on the hook about $4 million per actor. (The Hollywood Reporter)

Meanwhile, the president of ABC-TV sent a memo to the hundreds of crew that worked behind the camera on Roseanne. Ben Sherwood wrote, "We're so sorry you were swept up in all of this. We give thanks to your remarkable talents, wish you well and hope to find another way to work together down the road." (The Hollywood Reporter)