Rolling Stones: Wear The Tongue In Style

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with New York City high-end department store Bergdorf Goodman to sell a limited-edition line of merchandise to coincide with their New Jersey dates in August.

The band's iconic tongue-and-lips logo will adorn T-shirts, sweaters, luggage, silverware, dockless scooters and even macaroons. Mick Jagger oversaw and approved all the items, including the custom T-shirts he wears on stage.

Following the Bergdorf Goodman display, the items will travel to Los Angeles for sale at Maxfield during the band’s August shows at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Then the items will head to Miami, where the tour ends on August 31st.