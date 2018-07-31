Rolling Stones: Confessin' The Blues

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with BMG and Universal to curate a two-disc collection of blues classics.

Confessin’ the Blues features 42 songs from many of the band's influences and heroes, including Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, B.B. King, John Lee Hooker and Muddy Waters, whose At Newport album was the first one Mick Jagger ever bought.

As Keith Richards says, "If you don't know the blues there's no point in picking up the guitar and playing rock and roll or any other form of popular music.”

Ronnie Wood drew the album cover.

Some of the albums proceeds will benefit Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, which provides scholarships, music clinics and live shows.