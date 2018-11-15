Rod Stewart: Every Turtle Tells A Story

Rod Stewart is doing his part to help the environment by taking part in a U.K. commercial for an environmental campaign against plastic bottles.

Rod, as a sea turtle, sings, "How many bottles would it take, before we face the cost? We can’t keep using all this plastic, or soon we’ll all be lost.”

Commenting on his participation, Rod says, "I have a great love for our oceans and marine life and was happy to lend my voice and support to this campaign. If it helps raise awareness and effect simple changes like switching to reusable bottles then I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The video was made by SodaStream International. A reusable SodaStream bottle could save up to 2,000 plastic bottles a year.