Rock Hall: Zombies & Roxy Music Gain In Fan Voting

With the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Fan Vote now in its sixth week, The Zombies have overtaken The Cure for fourth place.

Also moving up is Roxy Music, which passed up Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine for eighth place, and John Prine who pulled ahead of rapper LL Cool J for 11th place.

The complete list as of Sunday is:

Def Leppard - 381,000 votes

Stevie Nicks - 315,000

Todd Rundgren - 234,000

The Zombies - 201,000

The Cure - 193,000

Janet Jackson - 147,000

Devo - 132,000

Roxy Music - 112,000

Rage Against the Machine - 109,000

Radiohead - 106,000

John Prine - 89,000

LL Cool J - 86,000

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan - 68,000

Kraftwerk - 61,000

MC5 - 58,000

Voting at RockHall.com is capped at one ballot per voter per day and is open to the public through 11:59 p.m. ET on December 9th. The Top Five artists selected by the public will be tallied along with all the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees, which will be announced in December.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ticket information will be announced in January. The show will be taped for broadcast on HBO.