Rock Hall: Zombies & Roxy Music Gain In Fan Voting
With the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Fan Vote now in its sixth week, The Zombies have overtaken The Cure for fourth place.
Also moving up is Roxy Music, which passed up Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine for eighth place, and John Prine who pulled ahead of rapper LL Cool J for 11th place.
The complete list as of Sunday is:
Def Leppard - 381,000 votes
Stevie Nicks - 315,000
Todd Rundgren - 234,000
The Zombies - 201,000
The Cure - 193,000
Janet Jackson - 147,000
Devo - 132,000
Roxy Music - 112,000
Rage Against the Machine - 109,000
Radiohead - 106,000
John Prine - 89,000
LL Cool J - 86,000
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan - 68,000
Kraftwerk - 61,000
MC5 - 58,000
Voting at RockHall.com is capped at one ballot per voter per day and is open to the public through 11:59 p.m. ET on December 9th. The Top Five artists selected by the public will be tallied along with all the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees, which will be announced in December.
The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ticket information will be announced in January. The show will be taped for broadcast on HBO.