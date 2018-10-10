Rock Hall: Stevie Nicks Leads Fan Voting Day One

Stevie Nicks, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac, is leading the Fan Vote following this (Tuesday) morning's announcement that she is one of 15 nominees for the Class of 2019.

She has already received more than 40,000 votes, leading Def Leppard by roughly 5,000. The Cure is third, followed by The Zombies and Radiohead.

The other nominees, in order of fan voting, are:

Todd Rundgren

Rage Against the Machine

Janet Jackson

Devo

Roxy Music

LL Cool J

Kraftwerk

John Prine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

MC5

Voting at RockHall.com is capped at one ballot per day. The Top 5 artists selected by the public will be tallied along with all the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees, which will be announced in December.

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott says, "We’re honored and humbled to be nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This is the highest peak a rock band can summit. For us to be recognized by the prestigious panel and rock fans, who also have a vote, is sensational. Def Leppard being considered among such a worthy class of 2019 nominees gives us an indescribable feeling of pride…mutually shared between myself and my bandmates. We hope to see everyone at the ceremony!”

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ticket information will be announced in January. The show will be taped for broadcast on HBO.