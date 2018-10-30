Rock Hall: "The Runt" moves Into 3rd Place

Todd Rundgren has passed The Cure to move into third place in the Fan Vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 as it enters its fourth week. He has 165,000 votes compared to 155,000 for the brooding Robert Smith and company.

Def Leppard still tops the list with just under 291,000 votes followed by Stevie Nicks with 253,000.

The Cure falls back to fourth place with The Zombies still holding onto the five spot.

In addition to Todd, Rage Against the Machine has overtaken Radiohead for eighth place with Janet Jackson and Devo just ahead at six and seven, respectively.

The rest of the list, from nine to 15 is:

Radiohead

Roxy Music

LL Cool J

John Prine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Kraftwerk

MC5

Voting at RockHall.com is capped at one ballot per voter per day. The Top 5 artists selected by the public will be tallied along with all the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees, which will be announced in December.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ticket information will be announced in January. The show will be taped for broadcast on HBO.