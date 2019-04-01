Rock Hall Performances From Saturday's Induction Ceremony: Stevie Nicks Roxy Music Def Leppard

The 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, honored Def Leppard, The Zombies, Roxy Music, Radiohead, Janet Jackson, The Cure and Stevie Nicks.

Already in as a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks was honored for her solo career, making her the first woman to be in the Hall twice. She was inducted by a young friend, British pop idol Harry Styles.

With her Fleetwood Mac bandmates in attendance, Stevie and her band did “Stand Back" wearing the original cape from The Wild Heart album cover. Her ex-boyfriend and fellow Hall of Famer Don Henley came out to duet with her on “Leather and Lace."

Video of STEVIE NICKS with DON HENLEY Leather and Lace 2019 ROCK HALL OF FAME Brooklyn NY 3/29/19

Simon Le Bon and John Taylor of Duran Duran inducted Roxy, recalling themselves as teenaged fans of the band in the '70s and crediting Roxy as a primary inspiration for their own music.

Roxy Music performs "Love Is the Drug" and "More Than This" at the Rock Hall induction ceremony:

Video of Roxy Music - Love is the Drug/ More Than This [Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2019]

British rockers Def Leppard were inducted by old friend (and fellow Hall of Famer) guitarist Brian May of Queen, who spoke about it before taking the stage.

May focused his speech on his relationship with the band, which began in mid-'80s. Telling a number of personal anecdotes, he laughingly thanked singer Joe Elliott for saving his life the first time he played onstage with them when he wandered a little too close to the pyro.

Then, with Brian May on guitar, Steve Van Zandt, Susanna Hoffs, Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent on vocals, Joe brought out his buddy Ian Hunter who, earlier in the week told us he was asked to perform but didn't think he would be able to. With it being 45 years to the day that his former group Mott the Hoople released their last studio album, Hunter led everyone through "All the Young Dudes." (Hunter and Mott start their first U.S. tour in 45 years this Monday night in Milwaukee.)

Video of 2019 Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Finale - ALL THE YOUNG DUDES - Everyone gathers On Stage!

Highlights of this year's ceremony will air on HBO, HBO Go, HBO Now and On Demand on April 27th at 8 pm [ET/PT].

Next year's ceremony will be held at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, home of the Hall of Fame and Museum.