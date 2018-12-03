Rock Hall: Last Week Of Fan Voting

The Fan Vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 enters its final week and barring a miracle from nominees two through 15, Def Leppard will be this year's top nominee.

The complete list as of Sunday, is:

Def Leppard - 498,000 votes

Stevie Nicks - 392,000

Todd Rundgren - 328,000

The Zombies - 289,000

The Cure - 241,000

Janet Jackson - 192,000

Devo - 169,000

Roxy Music - 151,000

Rage Against the Machine - 131,000

Radiohead - 127,000

John Prine - 122,000

LL Cool J - 106,000

Rufus f/ Chaka Khan - 88,000

Kraftwerk - 79,000

MC5 - 77,000

Voting at RockHall.com is capped at one ballot per voter per day and is open to the public through this Sunday, December 9th. The Top 5 artists selected by the public will be tallied as one ballot. The 2019 inductees will be announced in mid-December.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held March 29th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and taped for broadcast on HBO. Ticket information will be announced in January.