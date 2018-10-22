Rock Hall Fan Voting Update & Ted Nugent's Blistering Attack

Def Leppard continues to lead the Fan Vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 as it enters its third week.

As of last night (Sunday), they lead second place Stevie Nicks by more than 21,000 votes -- just under 232,000 compared to Stevie's 210,000. Stevie was inducted in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

The order of the rest of the list has not changed with The Cure still in third followed by Todd Rundgren in fourth and The Zombies in fifth.

The rest of the list, from six to 15 is:

Janet Jackson

Devo

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

LL Cool J

John Prine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Kraftwerk

MC5

Voting at RockHall.com is capped at one ballot per voter per day. The Top 5 artists selected by the public will be tallied along with all the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees, which will be announced in December.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ticket information will be announced in January. The show will be taped for broadcast on HBO.

In other Hall-related news, Ted Nugent tells MyGlobalMind.com, "Is it or is it not vulgar, dishonest, and obscene that Grandmaster Flash, Patti Smith and ABBA are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but Ted '[bleeping]' Nugent isn't? Is that the most outrageous and disgusting lie you have ever seen?

"Joe Walsh nailed it [when] he said, 'It's not music-lover-driven.' He used the word 'fan,' and it's not fan-driven. It's ultra-leftist, liberal-CEO-driven gang who couldn't give a rat's ass about the music...

"At the end of the day, it's not about me, it's about the music. James Hetfield said it best when Metallica was inducted: 'Ted Nugent not being in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a joke. Ted Nugent is rock and roll.'"

Nugent has been eligible for nomination since 2000.