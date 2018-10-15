Rock Hall Fan Vote: Stevie Nicks No Longer On Top

Def Leppard has overtaken Stevie Nicks to lead the Fan Vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 as it enters its second week.

As of Sunday night, they had more than 147,000 votes, leading Stevie by 7,000 votes.

The Cure is still in third with just under 90,000 votes, followed by Todd Rundgren, who overtook The Zombies and Radiohead to go from sixth to fourth.

The Zombies fall to five, while Radiohead slips to eight.

The rest of the list, from six to 15,:

Janet Jackson

Devo

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

LL Cool J

John Prine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Kraftwerk

MC5

Voting at RockHall.com is capped at one ballot per voter per day. The Top 5 artists selected by the public will be tallied along with all the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees, which will be announced in December.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ticket information will be announced in January. The show will be taped for broadcast on HBO.