Rock Hall Fan Vote Is Over

The fan vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 ended last night (Sunday) and Def Leppard was the top vote-getter with 550,000.Stevie Nicks was second followed by Todd Rundgren at three, The Zombies at four and The Cure at five.

The Rock Hall's Final Fan Vote:

Def Leppard - 550,000 votes

Stevie Nicks - 428,000

Todd Rundgren - 365,000

The Zombies - 329,000

The Cure - 264,000

Janet Jackson - 218,000

Devo - 187,000

Roxy Music - 167,000

Rage Against the Machine - 148,000

Radiohead - 140,000

John Prine - 137,000

LL Cool J - 120,000

Rufus f/ Chaka Khan - 100,000

Kraftwerk - 87,000

MC5 - 85,000

Voting at RockHall.com is capped at one ballot per voter per day and the Top 5 artists selected by the public will be tallied as one ballot. The 2019 inductees will be announced before Christmas.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held March 29th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and taped for broadcast on HBO. Ticket information will be announced in January.