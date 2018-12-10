Rock Hall Fan Vote Is Over
The fan vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 ended last night (Sunday) and Def Leppard was the top vote-getter with 550,000.Stevie Nicks was second followed by Todd Rundgren at three, The Zombies at four and The Cure at five.
The Rock Hall's Final Fan Vote:
Def Leppard - 550,000 votes
Stevie Nicks - 428,000
Todd Rundgren - 365,000
The Zombies - 329,000
The Cure - 264,000
Janet Jackson - 218,000
Devo - 187,000
Roxy Music - 167,000
Rage Against the Machine - 148,000
Radiohead - 140,000
John Prine - 137,000
LL Cool J - 120,000
Rufus f/ Chaka Khan - 100,000
Kraftwerk - 87,000
MC5 - 85,000
Voting at RockHall.com is capped at one ballot per voter per day and the Top 5 artists selected by the public will be tallied as one ballot. The 2019 inductees will be announced before Christmas.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held March 29th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and taped for broadcast on HBO. Ticket information will be announced in January.