Rock Hall: 2020 Nominees Next Week

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will announce the nominees for its Class of 2020 on Tuesday.

Among the possibles this year:

Pat Benatar

Doobie Brothers

Jethro Tull

Bad Company

Ian Hunter/Mott the Hoople

Jimmy Buffett

Styx

REO Speedwagon

Eddie Money

Bryan Adams

Foreigner

Grand Funk Railroad

Kansas

Meat Loaf

Ozzy Osbourne

Phil Collins

The Guess Who

Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Sting

Todd Rundgren

Judas Priest

A list of nominees, usually around 15 to 20 artists, will be submitted to the voters, who will select five to eight inductees, which will be announced in December.

Next year's induction ceremony will be held in early spring in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.