Rock Hall: 2020 Nominees Next Week
October 9, 2019
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will announce the nominees for its Class of 2020 on Tuesday.
Among the possibles this year:
Pat Benatar
Doobie Brothers
Jethro Tull
Bad Company
Ian Hunter/Mott the Hoople
Jimmy Buffett
Styx
REO Speedwagon
Eddie Money
Bryan Adams
Foreigner
Grand Funk Railroad
Kansas
Meat Loaf
Ozzy Osbourne
Phil Collins
The Guess Who
Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Sting
Todd Rundgren
Judas Priest
A list of nominees, usually around 15 to 20 artists, will be submitted to the voters, who will select five to eight inductees, which will be announced in December.
Next year's induction ceremony will be held in early spring in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.