Rock Hall 2019: Saturday Night HBO

Highlights of this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which took place at the end of March, will premiere Saturday at 8 pm ET/PT on HBO.

With two surprise guests, a strong British showing, girl power and no conflict or drama, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted one of the most diverse classes in memory: Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Roxy Music, Janet Jackson, The Zombies and Radiohead.

Nicks became the first woman to be inducted twice. She was inducted by Harry Styles from One Direction, who joined her on "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." Don Henley came out for "Leather and Lace."

A portion of the rambling and unfocused speech Stevie Nicks delivered at her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

“Everybody in my life gave me ideas of what I can say to you. Like this is from, and I just have to say this ’cause I don’t have my glasses on and I can’t even read it. But I read it so many times in the middle of the night, crying, going like, ‘I don’t have the [faintest] idea what I’m gonna say up there.’ And this morning at 4:30 my assistant came in and I’m laying there and she goes, ‘Like are you done?’ And I’m going, ‘No, I can’t do it. I have to go the bed. I don’t know what I’m gonna say. I’m just gonna have to go out there and go, you know what, six minutes is not very long.’ Six minutes for me? I majored in speech communication at San Jose State and psychology.”

Brian May of Queen inducted his friends Def Leppard, who topped the Fan Vote with 550,000. Def Lep did three songs and then, were joined by May, Ian Hunter and others to close out the show with Mott the Hoople's "All the Young Dudes."

Phil Collen on Def Leppard topping the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote:

“That was phenomenal. I mean, you know, our fans absolutely insisted for years that we be here. And, without sounding corny, it’s totally for them. That was amazing. So, love our fans. They are the best.”

David Byrne inducted Radiohead, represented by drummer Phil Selway and guitarist Ed O’Brien.

Simon LeBon and John Taylor of Duran Duran inducted Roxy Music. Singer Bryan Ferry, guitarist Phil Manzanera, horn player Andy Mackay and keyboardist-violinist Eddie Jobson accepted the honor. Backed by Ferry's touring band, they did a six-song set: "In Every Dream Home a Heartache," "Out of the Blue," a medley of "Love Is the Drug" into "More Than This," "Avalon" and "Editions of You."

The Zombies, one of the remaining great '60s groups previously ignored by the Hall, were inducted by Bangles singer Susanna Hoffs, who gave a heartfelt and touching speech about how much the group's music means to her. Keyboardist Rod Argent noted that this ceremony was taking place on the 50th anniversary of “Time of the Season” hitting number-one.They did that song as well as "This Will Be Our Year," "Tell Her No" and "She's Not There."

Trent Reznor introduced The Cure, who performed. Current R&B sensation Janelle Monae inducted Janet Jackson, who didn't.

This year's ceremony is also available on HBO Go, HBO Now and it will be repeated periodically through May 31st.