The Robots Are Coming The Robots Are Coming!

August 7, 2019
Jim Johnson
Features

Robots will soon be roaming the streets of Irvine, California, thanks to Amazon. The online retailer is testing self-driving robots for package delivery. The company says the bots are programmed to avoid crashing into pedestrians or cars. Even so, a human will accompany them during the trial period. Also, they’ll only let the robot out on weekdays for now. Amazon calls it Scout.

Amazon Robot