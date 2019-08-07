The Robots Are Coming The Robots Are Coming!

Robots will soon be roaming the streets of Irvine, California, thanks to Amazon. The online retailer is testing self-driving robots for package delivery. The company says the bots are programmed to avoid crashing into pedestrians or cars. Even so, a human will accompany them during the trial period. Also, they’ll only let the robot out on weekdays for now. Amazon calls it Scout.

