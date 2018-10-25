Robo-Dog: Cool Or Creepy?
October 25, 2018
ROBO-DOG CUTS LOOSE: The latest robo-dog from Boston Dynamics can shimmy, shake and moon-walk along with the Bruno Mars song “Uptown Funk.” A short clip of the dancing dog has been viewed four million times in the last week. The robotics engineers aren’t trying to enter show biz. They are showing off the dancing dog’s exterity to prove it’s capable of more practical moves.
Boston Dynamics has taught its robot dog new tricks #bostondynamics #Robotics #funk pic.twitter.com/yCeZbB6FSh— NICK KWEK (@NICKKWEK) October 16, 2018