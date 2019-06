Ringo Starr is remembering his friend Dr. John by posting a video of the man he calls "the only doctor in the house" performing "Right Place, Wrong Time" on the first All-Starr Band tour in 1989.

Four other members of that lineup -- Billy Preston, Clarence Clemons, Levon Helm and Rick Danko -- have also died.

Video of Ringo Starr - First All Starr Band - Right Place, Wrong Time (Dr John)

Dr. John was 77 when he died of a heart attack on June 6th.