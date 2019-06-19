Ride An Indian? Join Us For A Record Setting Ride Saturday

I've always been a motorcyle enthusiast so this year I acquired a brand new Indian Chief Classic. As a result, I became aware of this great fundraising and Guiness record setting attemp set for this Saturday June 22nd, 2019 at Stony Creek Metro Park.

The first 500 people to register will receive a free tee shirt and patch!!!

Funds raised will go to: Forgotten Harvest-East Side Mothers Emergency Neighborhood Outreach Food.

For more info and to register, click on the link below.

https://indianrecordride.com/