I had this great idea for our new WOMC morning co-host, Stephen Clark, (trained jazz saxaphonist) to hit the stage with Eddie Money when he opens DTE again this year on may 25th.

Alas, Eddie and his family are the subject of a new reality show on AXS-TV called "Real Money" and when they come to Pine Knob, the whole TV crew will be along shooting everything for the show. So, no way to fit something impromtu in like a Stephen Clark sax solo.

The show airs on AXS-TV on Sunday nights and it's pretty funny! Here's a sneak peek of what it looks like: