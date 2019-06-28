Popeye: Turns Out He Was Right!

Apparently Popeye the sailor man was really onto something. Researchers from the Free University of Berlin have found ecdysterone-- a hormone found in spinach-- is so powerful that they want it to be considered a performance-enhancing drug. They discovered that athletes who took large amounts of the supplement had significant spikes in their performance-- they performed three times better compared to those that took a placebo pill. For the record you'd have to eat eight pounds and three ounces of spinach to get the same effect. The scientists suggest the supplement be restricted in professional sports.

(Daily Mail)

